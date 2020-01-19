Follow Us:
WhatsApp down in India: Users unable to send stickers, media files

The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is facing outage in multiple regions across the world with users reporting they are not able to send photos, videos, stickers, and GIFs.

The popular online messaging service WhatsApp is currently facing some issues in several regions across the world. Users are complaining of not being able to send or receive photos, GIFs, stickers and videos. However, users can still send and receive messages on the app normally.

As per the downdetector.in, WhatsApp users started reporting outage after 4:00 pm in the evening and by 5:00 pm the outage reports have sky-rocketed. As per the outage map, the Facebook-owned messaging app is facing issues in parts of India, Brazil. parts of the Middle-East. Most of the outage reports have come from Europe.

(This is a developing story)

