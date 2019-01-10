WhatsApp to add fingerprint authentication feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp is currently working on adding fingerprint authentication on Android, according to a report by WABetaInfo. In a separate report, WhatsApp was said to be working on a similar feature for iOS with support for two biometric authentication methods – Face ID and Touch ID.

According to the WABetaInfo report, this fingerprint authentication feature is currently under its alpha development stage and has been disabled within the beta version of Android 2.19.3 via the backend.

Once the feature is activated, users will be required to input their fingerprint to access the app. Currently the WhatsApp app supports two-step authentication with a code. Once users turn on this feature, the code is required to login to the app, though not always.

Coming to the fingerprint authentication on Androidm, the report states that this feature when it goes live will be found and activated within Settings > Account > Privacy.

Users can also set their lock screen pattern/passcode/password as their protective layer if they don’t trust adding a fingerprint. This feature will soon be made live on all smartphones with a fingerprint sensor running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

For those who do not wish to wait for the company to release this feature for the public to use, you can simply download an app locker from the Play Store. Various smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi already provide solutions to lockdown apps.

WhatsApp has added a lot of new features last year in 2018 including group voice and video calls, the option for sharing stickers along with some measures to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation on the platform. WhatsApp in 2018 also restricted forwards to just five users in India, though the global limit is 20 users.