WhatsApp Desktop may soon let you listen to voice notes outside a chat

WhatsApp’s global media player was recently seen on the iOS beta version of the app. The player lets users to listen to voice notes in the background, while allowing them to leave the corresponding chat. The feature is now coming to WhatsApp Desktop users, but is still in beta.

A new report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp has introduced a new global media player for WhatsApp Desktop beta, version 2.2204.5. The feature does exactly what it does on iOS and WhatsApp Desktop beta users on this version will be able to listen to voice notes even after they exit that particular chat.

While the audio continues to play, the media player will shift to the bottom of the chat list and stay there as you navigate through the app. On the iOS implementation, the player would shift to the top of the app. This player also comes with its own ‘play/pause’ and ‘close’ button so you can control the playback at any time without finding and entering the relevant chat.

The feature will be a useful addition to those who often deal with longer voice notes, who would previously have to stay on one screen as they listen through the entire voices note, unable to do anything else without stopping the playback.

With the feature now on WhatsApp Desktop, it could be possible that even WhatsApp beta users on Android get the new global player in the near future. Once the feature is out of beta, we could all get the new global player in the next stable update.

It still remains to be seen when that will happen though, as there is no timeline on this revealed officially yet.