WhatsApp delivers over 100 billion messages daily: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg during the company’s quarterly earnings call announced that over 2.5 billion people around the world use one or more of its apps every day. And that more than 10 million active advertisers across services. He also stated that WhatsApp, the instant messaging service, now roughly has 100 billion messages are delivered every day. To recall, the app was first able to cross the 100 billion messages a day mark for the first time on New Year’s Eve last year.

No other instant messaging service has such a large message delivery base. This could be because WhatsApp’s growing user base crossed the two billion mark early this year.

According to a report by Statista, WhatsApp has reached a total of five billion downloads on Android devices only until January. Thus making it the second non-Google app to be able to achieve this. At the time of this report, WhatsApp had around 1.6 billion monthly active users.

Apart from all of this, Zuckerberg also revealed that early feedback for the integration of Facebook Messenger and Instagram messaging has been very positive. And that this integration will slowly be rolled out for everyone.

To keep at the top and ahead of its competition WhatsApp regularly keeps on adding new features to make the app more user-friendly. Some of the recently added features include the always mute feature, advanced search, biometric lock feature, Dark mode and much more. It also keeps on testing new features that will soon be added to the app, like multi-device operation, home sync and more.

WhatsApp also has a separate app to help out people in conducting their business online and keep in touch with their customers. The company is also adding features like Facebook Shops to the WhatsApp Business app, that will allow users to purchase products directly within a chat from a seller.

