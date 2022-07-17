scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

WhatsApp might allow you to delete messages for everyone two days later: Report

WhatsApp is testing a new beta feature that would allow users to delete messages for everybody more than two days later. Currently, it only allows users to do this within one hour after the message is sent.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 17, 2022 10:13:05 am
The feature was already available on WhatsApp beta for Android, and has now been spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS. (Image credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is now testing a feature where users can delete the messages they sent for everyone as long as 2 days and 12 hours away, according to reports. Currently, the ability to delete messages for everybody is only available for about an hour after the message is sent.

WABetaInfo had initially reported the new update two weeks back when some WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.8 users were able to delete messages within 2 days and 12 hours. Now, the same update is being rolled released to WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.15.0.73 users, according to the WhatsApp information portal.

Also Read |WhatsApp will soon let you share Voice Notes as Status updates: Report

“We know that the previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds but, as you can see in this screenshot, we tried to delete a message sent over an hour before and the option “delete for everyone” still showed up, so this is the best way to check if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account. If ‘delete for everyone’ doesn’t show up, don’t worry: there will be another beta update that will make the feature available for your account,” said WABetaInfo in its announcement of the new feature.

This is after it was found that WhatsApp is testing a feature where it will begin allowing users to share voice notes as status updates. The Status feature on WhatsApp is the analogue for the Stories feature seen on other platforms like Instagram and has largely been limited to pictures, videos and text updates. But it seems like the platform is adding more flexibility to the feature by adding support for voice notes.

Before that, the instant messaging service was implementing a wider rollout for the feature that would allow users to easily switch their WhatsApp data from Android to iOS. The feature was already available for some beta users since June, but it seemed to be in beta testing, with WhatsApp rolling it out to most users this month.

