WhatsApp Delete messages could only work for Group chats, reveals iOS beta

WhatsApp Delete messages feature that was previously spotted in Android beta version 2.19.348 has been discovered in WhatsApp for iOS beta but there’s a change. WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.20.10.23/24 has this feature listed as a sort of “cleaning tool” by the messaging app as it is only available for group chats.

WABetaInfo noted that its reference in individual chats have been completely removed in the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta version. Do note that the feature is not available for anyone as it is under development. In fact, the feature was first reported to be called ‘Disappearing Messages’ but in the WhatsApp for Android beta version that followed, it was renamed Delete messages.

In WhatsApp for Android beta, Delete messages is available for individual chats as well, which does not seem to be the case in iOS beta version. According to the report, the feature will be used as a “cleaning tool” for WhatsApp Groups where only admins will be able to enable or disable it. This is supposed to save phone’s storage by deleting old messages automatically.

To reiterate, the feature is only available for Groups on WhatsApp in the iOS beta version. The Delete messages option will be available under the Group Settings tab. It looks like admins can choose from a time frame ranging from one our to one year for which they want the messages to last before they are deleted. There is the option to turn off the feature as well. Other options include one day, one week, and one month.

Another upcoming feature that seems to have a lot of interest is Dark Theme, which is also development. In fact, Delete messages has also been implemented inside of the Dark Theme on Android as well, according to a separate WABetaInfo report. There is no word on when Delete messages or Dark Theme will be rolled out for everyone.

