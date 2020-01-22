WhatsApp Dark theme is finally here for Android beta: Here’s how to enable

WhatsApp Dark Theme will set the background of WhatsApp to more darker shades by default. WhatsApp Dark Theme will set the background of WhatsApp to more darker shades by default.

WhatsApp Dark theme is finally live for Android beta users. The feature is included in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.20.13 and beta testers can update their app to get Dark theme within the app. Dark theme for WhatsApp was under development for quite some time, though it is now available for Android beta users. There’s no word on when it will roll out for everyone including those on iOS.

WhatsApp Dark Theme: How to enable

WhatsApp Dark theme can be enabled from ‘Chats’ in the Settings menu within the app. In the ‘Display’ sub-section, users should see the ‘Theme’ option, which includes three options – System Default, Light, Dark.

The System Default option automatically detects whether your Android smartphone is on Dark or Light theme and sets the same theme for WhatsApp as well by default, while the Light Theme is the default white background. Notably, a system-wide Dark Theme was introduced for Android Q, so the System Default option should work best on devices running this version. Those on Android 9 or lower might also see the Set by Battery Saver option that essentially switches to Dark or Light theme depending on battery usage on device.

WhatsApp Dark Theme: How is it useful?

Coming to Dark Theme, it will set the background of WhatsApp to more darker shades by default. Dark theme is supposed to be easy on eyes as the setting reduces the amount of light emitted by devices and also help save battery on smartphones. WhatsApp’s Dark theme once applied, will show up in all sections of the app including Settings, chat window, and more. This means the background in WhatsApp will turn to a dark grey colour theme, while the chat bubbles will be of dark green colour.

WhatsApp Dark theme was anticipated for over a year now, but this is probably the first time that beta users have been able to get their hands on it as it was under development. Apart from WhatsApp, Dark theme is already available for other Facebook products including Messenger and Instagram. The biggest advantage of having this feature inside a particular app is that users can switch on the theme for specific apps separately from within their Settings depending on when they need it.

