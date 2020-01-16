WhatsApp Dark Mode to release soon: What is Dark Mode, How can you get it now and more

Dark Mode is a supplement mode that displays light-coloured text on a dark background. (Image: Bloomberg) Dark Mode is a supplement mode that displays light-coloured text on a dark background. (Image: Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is currently in its final steps of releasing its long-awaited dark mode feature according to a new report by WABetaInfo. The publication claims that the feature is nearly ready to be released on both Android and iOS. It states that currently, the Facebook-owned app is working on the last details before the release.

When will the Dark Mode feature release on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp according to WABetaInfo, is continuing to add new features before the release, which is why users are not able to use it in the public or the beta app.

The company has not revealed a release date for the same. Due to which there is no timeline present for the users to track. However, the report states that the reason behind the long wait for it is that the company wants to ensure that its users have the best bug-free experience.

According to what we can say, the feature might launch tonight itself or might take two or three more months. It has also not released any comment on the upcoming feature, as to how it might work.

What is Dark Mode and how it works?

Dark Mode is a supplement mode that displays light-coloured text on a dark background. This reduces the amount of light emitted by devices while at the same time maintaining the minimum colour contrast ratios required for readability.

Advantages of using Dark mode include the reduction in eye strain and conservation of battery. Dark Mode allows devices to adjust their displays according to current light conditions, which helps in reducing eye strain when using the device in dark environments.

It helps in saving battery as the displays do not have to emit that much of light that bright colours require to display. Battery saving is more when the device has an AMOLED display as the pixels that are displaying the black colour can completely turn off providing deeper blacks and more battery life.

What other Facebook owned apps have Dark Mode?

All of the Facebook owned apps have their own version of the Dark Mode, whether they are already live or are in testing or development.

The company recently launched the Dark Mode feature for its Messenger app, which can be accessed from within the settings of the app.

It has also released the Dark Mode feature for Instagram, however, unlike Messenger, there is no toggle to turn it on. It automatically turns on when the app detects that the system-wide Dark Mode has been turned on, on the device.

How can I get Dark Mode on WhatsApp right now?

Even though WhatsApp has been mum on the release of Dark Mode, a workaround has been discovered that lets users get the new Dark Mode feature on their smartphones. Before we tell you how you can get this feature, keep in mind it involves a bug in the beta version of the app on Android 10, so most of the users out there will not be able to use the feature.

Follow the given steps to try and enable the WhatsApp Dark Mode feature on your smartphone:

* First take note that your device has system-wide Dark Mode turned on

* Ensure that you have te latest version of WhatsApp Beta installed. If not, download and install it from the Google Play Store.

* Open the YouTube app, open a video and tap ‘Share’ button and copy the URL of the video.

* Open WhatsApp and go inside of a chat.

* Then paste the video URL as a new message. Now, with the keyboard still open tap the thumbnail to start the video player.

* If the bug works, you are then lucky and will have the Dark Mode, until and unless you shut WhatsApp completely.

