WhatsApp testing Dark mode, and these important features for iPhone users

WhatsApp brings new features almost every other day with the aim to improve the overall user experience. Last week, WhatsApp introduced the most awaited feature, Dark mode, which the messaging application is called “Dark theme”.

Notably, the Dark theme feature is available only for Android beta users right now. After the full fledged testing of the feature is done WhatsApp will make it available for all Android users in the days to come. The question now is, when is WhatsApp Dark theme coming to iPhone users? Well, the answer to this will be: “Very soon”.

Although the Facebook-owned messaging platform is yet to reveal official details about WhatsApp Dark theme coming to iPhone users, the latest beta update for iOS suggests that it will be available soon. The latest report coming from WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks new and upcoming WhatsApp features, reveals that iOS 2.20.20.17 update is now out and it shows traces of Dark mode coming to iPhone.

WhatsApp features coming to iPhone soon

The iOS 2.20.20.17 update shows that WhatsApp has implemented a “Dark Splash Screen” that is already enabled by default. The “Dark Splash Screen” basically shows the opening page of WhatsApp mobile app in dark black colour which until now was shown only in white.

The same report suggests noted that “WhatsApp beta for iOS is also compatible to receive the activation of the Dark Theme from the server: it’s really getting closer!” This means, we can expect the Dark mode to come to iPhone users very soon, however, right now it’s not available. The Dark mode is available only for Android beta users right now.

Some more..

In the latest WhatsApp for iOS update the forward button also gets a makeover. WhatsApp has updated the Forward icon design. In addition, the Group and Profile icons are also updated as they now support dark colors. Additionally, the WhatsApp tab bar and chat bar icons have also received an update with the coming of the iOS 2.20.20.17 software update.

The latest iOS update also comes with a bug that will show dark bubbles. It is the same bug that we saw in Android previously. Expect WhastApp to fix the bug in the next update.

More features

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be testing features like Delete Messages, Animated Stickers and more for Android users. As the tradition goes we expect these features to come to iPhone users as well but that possibly will take some time.

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll know that iPhone users receive new WhatsApp features quite some time after Android users get them. This is because features come to iPhone when they are bug-free while in Android the features the introduced and tested side by side.

