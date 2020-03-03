WhatsApp Dark Mode for Android, iOS is official: Here’s how to enable

WhatsApp Dark mode is now rolling out to WhatsApp users across the globe. (Image Source: WhatsApp) WhatsApp Dark mode is now rolling out to WhatsApp users across the globe. (Image Source: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp Dark mode is officially here for Android and iOS users worldwide. The company said in a blog post that the “most requested” Dark mode is now rolling out to WhatsApp users across the globe, finally. Dark mode essentially reduces strain on eyes, especially in low light environments as the setting reduces the amount of light emitted by devices. Another advantage is it helps save battery on smartphones.

“During testing we found that combining pure black and white creates high contrast that can lead to eye fatigue. So instead, you’ll notice a special dark gray background and off-white color that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare, and improves contrast and readability,” Whatsapp’s post read.

WhatsApp Dark mode for Android, iOS official: How is it useful?

Apart from improving readability, WhatsApp’s Dark mode is said to ensure the most important information stands out using a combination of colours and other design elements. The messaging app said it has used colours that are closer to system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively, which helped it choose colours that will minimise eye fatigue.

WhatsApp Dark mode for Android and iOS official: How to enable

Those on Android 10 and iOS 13 can enable WhatsApp Dark mode directly in system settings. Those running Android 9 and below will need to open WhatsApp > Chats > Theme and then select Dark from Light, Dark or System Wide options to enable this mode. When System Wide option is enabled, it will automatically detect when your Android smartphone is on Dark theme and sets the same theme for WhatsApp as well by default.

