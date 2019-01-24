WhatsApp ‘Dark Mode’ concept render shared online, but when will feature arrive?

WhatsApp is working on a dark mode for the app, according to previous reports, and now a concept render of what this could like has been shared online. WABetaInfo, which is known for revealing upcoming features on WhatsApp has shared an image of the dark mode on its Twitter account.

In the tweet, WABetaInfo says that the concept render has been shared by a follower, and the Dark Mode is OLED compatible for WhatsApp.

In the image shared, the entire background is in black for the app, and the rest of the text is in white. Earlier WABetaInfo has said that the mode was still under development. The Dark Mode was earlier discovered in the alpha code of WhatsApp, which appeared to confirm this feature.

While this is a concept render, dark mode on WhatsApp is one of the most awaited features.

Dark mode on phones is a trend that has really caught on in recent time. One advantage with a Dark Mode in an app like WhatsApp is that during night time, it is easier on the eyes. The contrast of black and white is less taxing on the eyes. Also with OLED displays, the Dark Mode really does stand out given the blacks are deeper than regular screens.

Recently we have seen Samsung roll out its One UI based on Android 9 Pie, which comes with a Night Mode as well.

The Night Mode theme when applied to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the Galaxy S9 series, will turn all native apps from the company dark. This means that the Phone, Messages, Settings app all turn dark, with the background going black, while the text is in white.

Dark Mode is also being touted as improving battery life of Android phones, according to Google. The use of less brighter colours results in better battery consumption. A dark mode on WhatsApp would also be advantageous from that particular point of view.

Check out WABetaInfo’s tweet below

A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible).

Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/DxGZtdNqZy — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2019

WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook has already rolled out a Dark mode for its Messenger app. Google’s popular apps like YouTube, Google Maps all come with a dark mode already.

Given WhatsApp’s popularity, with its 1 billion+ user base, a dark mode will be appreciated by most users. The question still remains on when WhatsApp will roll out the feature.