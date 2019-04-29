WhatsApp introduces Cricket Stickers: Here is how to download

WhatsApp is introducing Cricket Stickers for its Android app to offer cricket enthusiasts the right tool to share their excitement. The Facebook-owned messaging service has notified that the Cricket Stickers will soon be available for the iOS platform. As the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2019 has been going on, many WhatsApp users might find these stickers useful.

Advertising

The Cricket Sticker app might not be visible in the WhatsApp right now, but they will be available soon. The sticker pack is easy to download and once installed, the stickers can be sent just like an emoji.

Ever since its inception, stickers are slowly becoming the preferred method of sharing wishes in the digital space of instant messaging. That is why WhatsApp was quick to incorporate stickers into its app. Users can add the stickers provided by WhatsApp from within the app or install stickers provided by third-party WAStickers apps.

How to install and use Cricket Stickers pack

To install WhatsApp’s Cricket Stickers, open the WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon. Click on the plus icon and scroll down to see Cricket Stickers. Tap on the download icon next to the sticker pack or open the sticker pack and tap on Download.

Advertising

If you want to install even more cricket stickers, you can do so by tapping on the “Get more stickers” option in an Android phone. You will be directed to Play Store where third party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps will be listed.

Also read | WhatsApp for Android beta testing new Emoji category in Doodle Picker

You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar of the Play Store. You can either scroll through the list or add the word “Cricket” after the WAStickerApp in the search bar. Alternatively, you can go to Play Store and search WAStickerAPP Cricket or Cricket Stickers WhatsApp.

You will see all the available cricket sticker apps. Install the app and select the stickers you want to add to WhatsApp. It will reflect in the WhatsApp’s stickers section and it can be sent in a chat with just a tap.