WhatsApp could soon let you delete messages two days after sending them

WhatsApp is reportedly extending the time limit that users have before they can delete a sent message. Currently, any message you send on WhatsApp can only be deleted for everyone for a fixed amount of time. After that limit is passed, users can no longer delete messages for all parties.

Currently the limit is 1 hour and eight minutes, but a new report by WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp could soon be changing that number to two days and 12 hours, or 2 and a half days. This would give users a lot more time to delete messages sent on various personal and group chats.

Once a message is deleted, WhatsApp will show the same “This message was deleted” card in its place.

The report adds that the change has been spotted on WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.410 and could later come to the stable version of the app. currently, it is not yet available, even to beta testers

Not the first time the time limit has changed

WhatsApp has altered the time limit to delete a message before. When the ability to delete message for all parties was introduced, the limit was a mere seven minutes, after which users could only delete the messages from their own chats.

The limit was changed to an hour in 2018, and late last year, WhatsApp was planning to increase the limit to seven days, as per the report, however that plan was seemingly dropped. It remains to be seen if the 2 day 12 hour limit sticks or whether we see more changes to the limit before the change is finalised in the stable version.

WhatsApp Communities gets new introductory screen

WhatsApp is also adding a new introductory screen for its new Communities feature that will allow group admins to add groups that they manage to one place for quick access. With Communities, users will also be able to send announcements to all groups and more.