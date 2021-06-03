WhatsApp could soon add multi-device support, ‘view-once’ disappearing messages

Clues pointing at WhatsApp's multi-device feature have been spotted numerous times in various private beta versions for months. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp will soon allow support on multiple devices at the same time, suggested Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Additionally, the instant messaging application also plans to add a new ‘disappearing messages’ implementation. Here are both the upcoming features explained in detail.

Multi-device support for up to 4 devices

Zuckerberg recently confirmed to WABetaInfo that the multi-device support will be arriving on the platform soon. Although an exact release date was not disclosed, multi-device support elements have been spotted in WhatsApp’s private Beta versions for quite a while now.

“It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!” Zuckerberg said.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart had earlier said that users will be able to connect to up to four devices simultaneously using WhatsApp’s multi-device feature. Further, Cathcart also suggested that a dedicated WhatsApp app for the iPad is also in the works.

‘View once’ disappearing messages

WhatsApp introduced a seven-day timer on sent messages last year (disappearing mode). The platform now plans on expanding the feature to let users share media that can be seen just once, similar to sending photos on Instagram, also owned by parent company Facebook.

“We’re also about to start rolling out ‘view once,’ so you can send content and have it disappear after the person sees it,” Zuckerberg said. Users will also be getting a new option to enforce disappearing mode across the app for all new WhatsApp chats. The new features will be available to users in a public beta “in the next month or two,” said Zuckerberg and Cathcart in the report.