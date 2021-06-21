WhatsApp could bring Multi-Device support to Web, Desktop versions first: Report

WhatsApp is set to bring in multi-device support soon, one of its most awaited features that will allow the instant messaging app to be used on multiple devices simultaneously without one device needing to be connected to the web. However, the feature may initially come only to WhatsApp Web, desktop and Facebook’s Portal devices, before making its way to Android and iOS-based devices.

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, an early release version of the multi-device feature is supported on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal devices. A screenshot also suggests that users linking their accounts with the Web, Desktop and Portal versions will no longer need to be connected via their main phones to be able to use the feature on other devices.

The report also mentions that the feature will be able to link together up to four additional devices apart from the main smartphone, effectively enabling the single account on a total of five devices.

A leaked screenshot of the feature in the report also suggests that multi-device support would also initially affect the “performance and quality” of the app. However, this could be fixed quickly, perhaps even before the feature comes to Android and iOS.

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart earlier this month revealed via WABetaInfo that the multi-device feature is indeed coming to the platform. While the feature is widely speculated to go live within the next couple of months, we suggest you take that information with a pinch of salt as the feature has also been in the rumour mill for over a year now and no concrete date or timeline has been officially revealed.