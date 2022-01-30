WhatsApp could be coming to iPad soon: Here’s what to expect

In an interview with The Verge, Will Cathcart confirmed that a dedicated WhatsApp application could be coming to the iPad in the near future. The Head of WhatsApp acknowledged those who have wanted the app for a long time and said he would “love to do it.”

Just like Instagram, WhatsApp for the iPad has been a heavily-requested feature. In order to use those applications, users had to resort to using the browser versions of the same, which are not equally robust or flexible. And although Cathart never committed to a release date for the app, the company already has the underlying technology needed to build to one.

“We did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices,” said Cathcart, referring to the opt-in multi-device support that was added to WhatsApp last year. The feature allows one to continue using their desktop app even upon losing network connection on their phones. He claims that the feature is “really important” for a tablet app, and so, “the underlying technology is there.”

WhatsApp for iPad: What to expect?

Since the app is being built upon previously laid foundations, we could expect features similar to the desktop version. Theme options such as dark or light mode will be available upon launch, alongside the option to set a chat wallpaper. With the new multi-device support in place, users will no longer have to scan a QR-code from their primary mobile device either, and can log in as and when required.

The payment feature probably will not make the cut, given it is currently out only on Android. The standalone business app also might take a while to pop up on the App Store. We could also expect to see the disappearing messages feature, and the newly released update for iOS that allows one to pause their message recordings before sending.

The multi-device support allows one to sync their WhatsApp account to four devices at a time. Prior to this, chat history syncing across devices was not possible, due to the awkward encryption system the company had in place. The new opt-in feature bypasses that restriction by mapping device identifiers to an account key, in a manner that the encryption is not affected.

On the other side, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri continues to resist the urge of ever releasing a dedicated application for the iPad. He claims that although the idea seems nice, there is a lot of work to do and that it caters to a limited amount of people. And therefore, “it hasn’t made the cut.”