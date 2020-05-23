WhatsApp QR code available on Android, iOS beta: How to use

WhatsApp QR Code scanner is now available for beta users. (Image: AP) WhatsApp QR Code scanner is now available for beta users. (Image: AP)

WhatsApp will soon let you add new contacts just by scanning a QR code. The Snapchat and Instagram like feature is already available in the latest beta versions for both the Android and iOS platforms and it is expected to roll out to stable version soon enough.

Once available, it will allow users to display their own contact QR code as well as scan other people’s code. In the beta versions, the option to display one’s QR code or to scan other’s QR code can be accessed via the Settings menu.

Once you tap on Settings, you will be able to see a QR code icon next to your Profile. Tapping on the icon will display your code on the screen. To scan other’s code, you need to switch tabs and tap on ‘Scan Code’.

Since WhatsApp uses your phone number as the ID, the QR code also shares your phone number. However, the Facebook-owned platform has included a feature to save your QR code from going into wrong hands. You can easily revoke your QR code an unlimited number of times.

The feature was under development for quite some time and now it has been made available to beta testers. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp submitted the Android beta 2.20.171 update to Google Play Store but if you do not see the update, you should be patient until Google rolls out the update for you. The support for QR codes was recently made available in the iOS beta updates on TestFlight.

The QR code scan feature could also complement WhatsApp Pay. There are also reports that suggest that WhatsApp’s QR code scanning feature may also aid the multi-device account support that is expected to roll out soon.

