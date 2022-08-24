scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

WhatsApp Communities feature finally coming to beta users: All you need to know

WhatsApp's new Communities feature that lets you create smaller groups within larger groups is rolling out to beta testers after months of waiting.

whatsapp, whatsapp express photo, whatsapp communities, whatsapp news,Here's everything you need to know about WhatsApp's communities feature.

Mark Zuckerberg had announced WhatsApp’s Communities earlier this year, allowing users to creat smaller groups within groups. After months of waiting the feature is finally rolling out to WhatsApp beta users, signalling that a stable launch may be just around the corner.

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the communities tab is showing up for certain users who updated to WhatsApp beta v2.22.193 on Android. The feature reportedly may not appear for all beta users on the latest version right away, and some may have to force close the app and restart it first.

For those who do get access to the feature, a new communities tab will be visible on the main WhatsApp screen, which will replace the camera tab on the left. Those who can see the new Communities tab will be able to create a Community with up to 10 groups in it and support for up to 512 participants.

How will WhatsApp Communities work?

For the group admin, a Community will essentially be a larger umbrella group placed above the smaller sub-groups. Admins will be able to send messages to particular sub-groups or the entire Community via an announcement group which will be automatically created when they create a Community.

On the other hand, users who are invited into a Community can decide which sub-group to join based on their interests. Communities also allow members of a sub-group to leave without leaving the Community itself.

WhatsApp is also working on hiding the number of members in sub-groups from other participants for privacy reasons, but this is not implemented yet.

If you’re using the stable version of WhatsApp like most users, expect to wait a little longer before you get a taste of Communities, as the feature will only get a stable release after any bugs are discovered and eliminated.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:52:36 am
