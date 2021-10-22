WhatsApp launches in-app sticker packs for payments

WhatsApp has launched a new series of stickers to add to the visual appeal while sending payments on its app. The company has collaborated with five female Indian artists to release the new illustrations, which are built on various cultural expressions related to money exchange.

The sticker packs have been exclusively designed for Indian users. The company says that these stickers will enable users to translate expressions of love, care, gratitude, blessing and joy into fun animated illustrations.

“We believe that there’s a story behind every payment. Our aim is to onboard the next 500mn to the digital payments ecosystem and drive financial inclusion at scale. Hence, in line with our continuous endeavour to make sending money relatable and relevant for every user, we have collaborated with 5 accomplished women artists, rooted in India’s evolving culture, to bring alive some of the popular phrases and societal nuances that express payments experiences in a fun and compelling way,” Manesh Mahatme, Director of Payments, WhatsApp India said.

To start off, WhatsApp has collaborated with Anjali Mehta who is an artist and illustrator known to find her inspiration from human psychology, travelling and photography. Her payments on WhatsApp stickers; ‘Pyaar aur Payments’ is said to convey “celebration of affection behind payments.”

Anuja Pothireddy is a sketch artist and GIF curator, and her new WhatsApp stickers pack, ‘Pay OK Please,’ is aimed to convey the “pleasant experiences around payments.”

Neethi who is an independent illustrator and muralist, loves drawing all things dreamy, that are inspired by nature and life. She has named her sticker pack, ‘Pay Aadha or Zyaada’.

Illustrator and artist Osheen Silva is known to look at art through the lens of surrealism and fiction. Her payments on WhatsApp sticker pack is called ‘Sabse Bada Rupaiya.’

Lastly, Mira Felicia Malhotra, a Mumbai based graphic designer, finds her inspiration from DIY culture, indie music, gender and mental health. Her WhatsApp sticker pack is called, ‘Apna Sapna Money’, which is aimed at expressing the aspirational dream theme that millions perhaps articulate every day.