Spending time on the internet to connect with friends and family may not be as bad as one would like to think as researchers have found that it is indeed good for our well-being. The study published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction found that text-based messaging apps, which offer users group chat functions — such as WhatsApp — have a positive impact on the psychological health of an individual.

The study, titled “Psychosocial Outcomes Associated with Engagement with Online Chat Systems”, explored how WhatsApp affects the mental health of users. The research was carried out by Dr Linda Kaye, a senior lecturer in Psychology and a Professor at Edge Hill University along with Dr Sally Quinn from the University of York.

They completed an online questionnaire measuring WhatsApp use and motivations, online bonding, quality of relationships, group identity, and psychosocial outcomes. They picked 200 users — 158 women and 42 men — with an average age of 24 years.

The average daily use of WhatsApp among these users was around 55 minutes. The reason they choose WhatsApp as the test subject for the effect of messaging app on people’s psychological health is its popularity and group chat function.

They found that more time people spent on the messaging app per day, the closer they felt to their friends and family. As a result, were less lonely and possessed higher self-esteem. Kaye said, “The more closely bonded these friendships were and the more people felt affiliated with their WhatsApp groups, the more this was related positively to their self-esteem and social competence.”

“This research contributes to the ongoing debates in this area and provides specific evidence of the role of social factors, along with social support motivations for using communication technology,” she added.

The report highlights that social technology such as WhatsApp may stimulate existing relationships while enhancing aspects of the users’ positive well-being.