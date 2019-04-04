WhatsApp launches free to download iOS app for businesses

WhatsApp has announced that its business-oriented instant messaging app, WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS. The app is now available on Apple’s App Store for iOS users to download and use. According to the company, it will help small businesses and customers communicate with each other.

The app has currently been made available in select countries, which include Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the UK and the US. It will be rolling out to more countries in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Business lets business owners create a profile, which shares useful information about their businesses with their customers. It comes with multiple tools like quick replies, greeting messages and priority lists and more, which help businesses connect with its customers at a much personal level. Lastly, the app also allows business owners to use the interface on their PCs, for better management of conversations.

The app, according to the company, has helped many businesses grow, by providing them with a much more seamless tool for communication. It states that the app has helped many businesses like an online sweet shop in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, which closes 60 per cent of its sales via the app and a cinnamon roll company in Tijuana, Mexico that credits the app for allowing it to open a second location.

To recall, WhatsApp Business was launched on Android last year. The app is currently competing with similar business-oriented chat apps like Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger for business, Slack and more.