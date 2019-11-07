Small businesses can now catalog products on WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business has introduced catalogs for small businesses on the platform. The catalogs will make it easier for the users to learn about the products and services businesses offer. Catalog for WhatsApp Business is available on Android and iOS starting with India, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

Advertising

Catalogs will enable businesses to showcase their products in a way that can be easily browsed by people to select what to buy. The catalog was not available previously due to which businesses had to send product photos, details one at a time, which seems tedious.

The full catalog can now be viewed by users within the WhatsApp Business app and it will include added information like pricing for each item, description as well as product code. “This makes business owners look more professional and keeps customers engaged in the chat without having to visit a website,” WhatsApp said in a press statement.

So, for instance, owners of a bakery can have all their items enlisted in one catalog with their pricing, etc to show to customers, making it easier to choose products. The catalog feature will also bring in more clarity and eliminate the need for multiple messages for multiple products by business owners.

WhatsApp Business app was launched earlier this year and it is aims at helping small enterprises connect better with their customers. The app is free for all businesses as of now.