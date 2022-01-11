scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
WhatsApp Business gets new search filters: What they are and how to use them

Here's all you need to know about the new WhatsApp Business search filters and how to use them.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 11, 2022 10:39:36 am
WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business,Check out how to use the new WhatsApp Business search filters. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new search feature for its Business app users. The feature allows users to search for local businesses and restaurants straight from the app itself. Here’s all you need to know about the new Business Directory feature and how to use it.

WhatsApp Business, for those new to the messaging platform, is an alternative app targeted at users running their businesses from the platform. It offers features like listing your catalogue and greeting messages.

The new Business Directory feature was spotted a couple of weeks ago as some users got the feature on their phones in São Paulo, Brazil. Although not much was known about the global availability of the feature at the time, we know now that it is rolling out to all WhatsApp Business users on Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo leaked a screenshot showcasing the new search filters that come with the feature recently. You can check it out below.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp Business Directory, Here’s how the feature will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)
To use the feature, all WhatsApp Business users need to do is simply hit the search button in their app on the top of the main screen. Among the results, users will see new filters for nearby businesses like restaurants, grocery stores, and more in addition to the older subcategories like photos, videos, and documents, as seen in the screenshot above.

It is still not known if the WhatsApp Business Search feature will be coming to the standard WhatsApp application, although this seems unlikely at least for the moment. The feature is more likely to be used on the Business platform where users may want to know more about local entities like competing businesses in their area.

