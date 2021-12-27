WhatsApp could soon allow users to search for nearby restaurants, local stores: Report

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to announce a new feature that will allow users to search nearby businesses. The feature has been rolled out for some people in Sao Paulo and it will be released to more people in the future, said WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will be available to both iOS and Android users. WhatsApp users will be able to search for hotels, restaurants, grocery or clothing stores, or any business nearby. “When you search for something within WhatsApp, there will be a new section called ‘Businesses Nearby’: when you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice,” noted WABetaInfo.

This feature is not available yet, but it will be available in a future update for people that can already use the Business Directory.

Read more | 5 WhatsApp features and changes we’d love to see in 2022

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. The new interface changes how the camera looks when in action and allows users to see more of what they’re capturing.

Earlier, this month, WhatsApp also announced a new feature for voice messages that enables users to hear voice messages before sending it.

Not only this, but the company now is preventing unknown contacts from seeing a user’s last seen and online status. While the messaging app already gives users the option to hide their last seen and online details but there are certain third-party apps that can still monitor your activities and the new privacy measures aim to prevent them.

Additionally, the Meta-owned messaging app is also expected to redesign chat bubbles entirely with more rounded, larger and colourful bubbles on the way.