WhatsApp Business could introduce catalogue feature for product listings: Report

WhatsApp Business could soon introduce a new feature that will allow businesses to showcase their products in an online catalogue. WhatsApp Business could soon introduce a new feature that will allow businesses to showcase their products in an online catalogue.

WhatsApp Business could soon introduce a new feature that will allow businesses to showcase their products in an online catalogue. First spotted by WABetaInfo, a screenshot showing off the upcoming online catalogue feature has been leaked.

As per the WABetaInfo tweet, businesses will be able to enter in particular product information within a product page. Some of these details include Title, Description, Link, and a stock keeping unit (SKU) number, alongside a product image. While this will not allow direct transactions for buyers and seller on WhatsApp Business, it is likely to improve the sales options that enterprises can expand onto consumers from which WhatsApp could also earn with each listing.

Also read: Best entry-level phones under Rs 5000 in India for June 2018

On the basis of the tweet, it appears a possibility that WhatsApp Business’ catalogue feature could also be expanded to the regular WhatsApp which has over 1.3 billion users worldwide. None of these details, though, have been confirmed WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is going to release a big update for the Business app!

Businesses will be able to show to customers their products in an online catalog, also visible in the normal WhatsApp app! pic.twitter.com/hYpdDzDZgD — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 16, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WhatsApp Business was launched in January this year, and introduced to six countries: India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK and the US. During its Q1 2018 earnings call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the app has over 3 million users. WhatsApp Business is currently limited to Google’s Android platform, but it’s being said that the company is working on an iOS version of the app as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd