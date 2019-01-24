WhatsApp Business adds Quick Replies, Labels and Chat List Filtering to its web portal

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has announced that its instant messaging solution for businesses, WhatsApp Business now has over five million active users. The messaging app has been able to reach this milestone in a year of its WhatsApp Business app.

To mark this milestone the company has announced that it will be bringing some popular features of the WhatsApp Business mobile app to its web portal. These features include Quick Replies, Labels, and Chat List Filtering.

The Quick Replies feature allows users to quickly reply to customer queries in the form of pre-set replies by pressing “/” on the keyboard and selecting the valid response.

Labels allow users to organise their contacts and chats under different labels like important, can reply later, promotional, and more, so they can find the said chats or contacts much faster.

Lastly, Chat List Filtering feature allows users to manage their chats with filters like unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

To access the web portal for WhatsApp Business users can head to web.whatsapp.com on their desktop/laptop and then scan the portal QR code from the WhatsApp Business app.

The company states, that by using these features on a desktop/laptop will help businesses save time and reply to their customers faster and with much more ease. Additionally, they said that they are excited to grow this business solutions platform by adding many new features for its customers to find and engage with in the future.

WhatsApp Business currently competes with other instant messenger chat apps for businesses like Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger for business, Slack and more.