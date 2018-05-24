WhatsApp bug allegedly lets blocked contacts send messages, view profile

Blocking contacts on WhatsApp essentially means users will stop receiving messages, calls and status updates from them. Blocking contacts on WhatsApp essentially means users will stop receiving messages, calls and status updates from them.

A new WhatsApp bug is reportedly allowing users to send messages to contacts who have blocked them. According to a report on The Independent, blocked users are not only able to send messages on WhatsApp but also see profile details and Status of users who have blocked them. WhatsApp users have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to report the issue. WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge the problem and issue an official statement.

The report adds that unblocking people and then blocking them again seems to solve the problem. Though this seems like a workaround to the issue, a permanent solution is awaited. It is likely the problem is on WhatsApp’s servers as it is affecting users on both iOS and Android platforms. “Anyone else receiving messages from people they’ve blocked on WhatsApp?” wrote a Twitter user. “Guys please, why am I still getting WhatsApp messages from this person even when I already blocked him? Is there a new way to blocking a number from sending you messages on WhatsApp? Please help!!!” reads a Tweet from another user.

Blocking contacts on WhatsApp essentially means users will stop receiving messages, calls and status updates from them. The user’s last seen and online information, status updates or any changes they make to their profile photo should also not be visible to contacts they have blocked. However, the bug seems to be allowing blocked contacts to send messages to contacts who have blocked them.

Guys please, why am I still getting WhatsApp messages from this person even when I already blocked him? Is there a new way to blocking a number from sending you messages on WhatsApp? Please help!!! pic.twitter.com/GuUrq1nSjT — Ariyo Ose (@Osesax) May 22, 2018

Anyone else recieving messages from people they’ve blocked on WhatsApp? — The Waveman (@caseywaves) May 23, 2018

This is not the first time that WhatsApp users are facing issues with the app. Last month, it was reported that a WhatsApp bug replaced timestamps with ASCI codes. According to reports, timestamps for chats on the WhatsApp beta version for Android were showing as “89ESTERDAY and “84ODAY” instead of “Yesterday” and “Today”. The Facebook-owned company later released a fix to resolve the issue. We expect the messaging service to roll out a fix for the latest issue as well.

