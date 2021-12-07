WhatsApp Broadcast feature: How to use, create lists

WhatsApp is considered to be one of the most popular instant messaging services, that is used by people across the world. The end-to-end encrypted messaging platform, allows us to connect with users from all across the globe, as well as share media such as images, videos, and audio clips.

If you are someone who is looking to send a message to multiple people in your contact list at once, you can achieve the same by creating a broadcast list on WhatsApp.

How to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp for Android

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device by clicking on the icon.

2. Click on the three-dot menu located in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Tap on the ‘New broadcast option’

4. Select the contacts that you wish to add to your broadcast list

5. Click on the tick mark sign to add the contacts

6. After creating a broadcast list, you can now simply send a message on the broadcast list.

While sending a message to the broadcast list, it will be sent to all recipients in the list who have your number saved in their contact list. If someone does not have the number saved, they will not receive the broadcast message. Users will receive the message as a normal WhatsApp message.

There is no limit in the number of Broadcast lists you can create. WhatsApp allows users to select up to 256 contacts in each Broadcast list.

How to edit a broadcast list

1. Open the broadcast list you want to edit, by tapping on the same.

2. Tap on the three-dot menu located in the upper right-hand corner of your broadcast list screen.

3. Tap on the Broadcast list info option.

4. In the broadcast list info screen you will be able to change the name of your broadcast list, add more recipients and remove recipients.