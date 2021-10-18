WhatsApp brings joinable voice/video calls to groups

WhatsApp earlier this year brought one of its most useful additions since the app added native calling support, and that was joinable calls. Joinable calls allowed users to make a call and invite a third person to ‘join’ the call wherever they could.

This prevented the parties from having to disconnect and make a fresh call in case someone missed the call the first time and now wanted to join in on the conversation. Now, WhatsApp is also integrating the same functionality within WhatsApp group voice/video calls.

Members in a WhatsApp group will now be able to make a group call from within the group, allowing all members to either join in immediately or even at their leisure. Those who cannot immediately join the call will see a separate tab within the group chat with a ‘Join’ button. This button will let users join and drop off from the ongoing call whenever they can.

“With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices with a new update and will feature a couple of other changes as well. This includes the call notification, which will now show the name of the Group the call was made in, rather than the name of individual participants.

Only people who are a part of the group will be able to join the call, which again will be joinable from the chat list itself. This will also let users quickly see which groups have an ongoing call as soon as they open their app. The new update will also bring a “lighter distinct ringtone” that the company claims will make Group Calls feel “as light as sending and receiving a message.”