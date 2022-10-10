WhatsApp to block screenshots for view once images and videos; add a ‘Premium’ subscription: Report

After adding support for Call Links and the ability to add up to 32 users in a video call, WhatsApp will soon add the ability to block screenshots for images and videos meant to be viewed once and an optional subscription for business users called WhatsApp Premium.

Screenshot blocking for view once images and videos

This feature is currently being rolled out to certain beta testers who install the app from the Play Store. Up until now, users could simply take a screenshot of the image or video that was meant to be viewed just once. But now, the screenshot appears black for some while others are unable to take one. What’s interesting is that even if you use a third-party extension, the image will turn out to be black.

Also Read | WhatsApp testing new feature that lets users hide online status

This is really good news for those sharing sensitive information via WhatsApp and want the receiver to view the video or image just once. The developers are also actively working on improving the functionality, which means any exploits that surface in the coming days might get patched in a future version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Premium

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was announced back in May and offers advanced features like reaching out to customers easily alongside some improvements when linking new devices. But this is meant for those with a Business account. WhatsApp Premium is currently available on the beta version of both Android as well as iOS, which users can sign up for using the Google Play Store and Apple’s Test Flight.

Also Read | WhatsApp users on iOS may soon be able to search messages by date

If you are interested in checking out the optional feature, just head over to your WhatsApp Business account settings from within the app and tap on the ‘WhatsApp Premium’ section. When a business joins WhatsApp Premium by paying a subscription fee, they are eligible to use two new features. The first one lets users create custom business links that redirect to the business landing page and let users initiate a conversation using a custom link.

If and when the user cancels the subscription, the link will expire. Also, the custom link can be modified every 90 days and users will also be able to link up to ten devices.

Currently, the features are available for free for business users. Also, WhatsApp Premium is being rolled out to a few users and will be available for normal business users in the coming months. Last month, WhatsApp was reportedly testing a new feature that lets users connect their accounts to an Android tablet.