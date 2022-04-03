WhatsApp beta will allow users to forward forwarded messages to only one group at a time

WhatsApp has enabled new restrictions when forwarding forwarded messages to group chats on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, according to WhatsApp information portal WABetaInfo. The new restrictions have been enabled on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 and WhatsApp beta for iPhone 22.7.0.76.

The screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo show how when a message is already marked as forwarded, it is no longer possible to forward it to more than one group and if users try they are met with an on-screen message that says, “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat,”. If a user wants to forward such messages to more than one group, they will need to select the message and forward it again.

In July 2018, the Facebook-owned messenger had introduced a restriction in India where users could only forward a message to a maximum of five separate chats at once. In January 2019, these restrictions were extended globally.

According to WABetaInfo, the new single group forward limitation had already been rolled out to some Android beta testers but the company is now enabling the same restrictions to more users when they install WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11.

This new restriction comes just days after WhatsApp announced the rollout of some new voice message features to a wide range of Android devices. The new features in that update included out of chat playback, the ability to pause and resume recording, draft preview, and fast playback. Some of these features were already available on iOS devices.

Before that, WhatsApp had begun rolling out the multiple linked devices feature that was in Beta to more users. With the new linked devices feature, users can access WhatsApp on four different devices without having to worry about keeping their primary phone online all the time, as was the case with WhatsApp Web.