WhatsApp working on ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp has reportedly released a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme, bringing the beta version up to 2.18.282. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned company is working to bring the “Swipe to Reply” feature to the Android app, similar to the one already available on the iOS version.

The “Swipe to Reply” feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. Following this, WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context. Additionally, WABetaInfo in a tweet stated that the company was also working on a Dark Mode for iOS and Android versions of the instant messaging app. However, there was no mention as to when the company would be rolling out the feature.

According to the report, WhatsApp is yet to iron out various kinks of the “Swipe to Reply” feature and will start rolling out the feature to Android users only after the required improvements.

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍

There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018

The report further stated that the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.282 had a new feature and will now show a “more” button in the group info tab for viewing more than 10 participants.

