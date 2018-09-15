Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

WhatsApp working on ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature for Android: Report

The "Swipe to Reply" feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. Following this, WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 8:50:34 pm
WhatsApp users, whatsapp update, whatsapp new feature, new whatsapp update, whatsapp update, whatsapp swipe feature, swipe feature in whatsapp WhatsApp is currently working on the swipe to reply feature and is yet to iron out various kinks, due to which the feature is currently unavailable. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp has reportedly released a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme, bringing the beta version up to 2.18.282. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned company is working to bring the “Swipe to Reply” feature to the Android app, similar to the one already available on the iOS version.

The “Swipe to Reply” feature will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side. Following this, WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context. Additionally, WABetaInfo in a tweet stated that the company was also working on a Dark Mode for iOS and Android versions of the instant messaging app. However, there was no mention as to when the company would be rolling out the feature.

According to the report, WhatsApp is yet to iron out various kinks of the “Swipe to Reply” feature and will start rolling out the feature to Android users only after the required improvements.

The report further stated that the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.282 had a new feature and will now show a “more” button in the group info tab for viewing more than 10 participants.

