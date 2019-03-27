WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.82 comes with Dark Mode feature, which you can’t use: Report

WhatsApp has been working on bringing the Dark Mode to its Android and iOS for some time now. Now, according to a new report by WABetaInfo, the company will soon be releasing Dark Mode for all Android users soon.

According to the report, WhatsApp has released a new beta version for its Android app, dubbed WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.82. The teardown of the app reveals that it has a code for Dark Mode. However, the code is currently disabled.

The report also states that an audio file name feature is enabled by default inside the update. The audio file name feature will showcase the name of the audio file a user sends to another user inside of the message bubble.

With the new Dark Mode feature, WhatsApp users will be able to change the background of the app to black, similar to how YouTube’s and Twitter’s Dark Modes work. This will make it easy for users to chat in dark environments.

The update also brings in a redesigned Settings panel, which according to the report has been done to make the it compatible with the upcoming dark mode update.

This new dark mode feature won’t be OLED-friendly because it’s based on a very dark shade of grey, rather than being completely black. When rolled out, it will be made available in every part of WhatsApp including chats, notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings and account settings.