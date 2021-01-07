WhatsApp Beta v2.21.1.3 brings new multi-device interface: Here’s what it means

The new WhatsApp Beta confirms multi-device support and reveals a new interface for the same. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

WhatsApp has been continuously rolling out some new features over the past year. However, multi-device support has been missing on the platform and has only been spotted in the beta versions so far. Now, a new WhatsApp beta version drops some more information about the new multi-device feature.

With WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.1.3, there’s a new interface for all devices linked via the multi-device feature. The new update comes shortly after the recent WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.1.1 that confirmed multi-device support.

How WhatsApp Multi-Device support will work

Currently, users can log into their WhatsApp account on only one device. Even using the WhatsApp Web client requires users to keep the main device connected at all times. Hence, if your main device, say your smartphone, does not have an active data or Wi-Fi connection, WhatsApp Web will not work.

This is about to change with WhatsApp’s multi-device feature. In the new implementation, users will be able to independently log into multiple devices with the same WhatsApp account. Further, using the account on any one device will be independent of the connectivity of other devices. The companion applications for WhatsApp Web on Windows or macOS will hence, not rely on the main phone’s connectivity.

A report by WABetaInfo confirms that the new feature is present in the latest beta and can support four linked devices at once. WhatsApp is also expected to bring more control for the linked companion devices in the future, including the ability to archive, mute and delete chats.

Moreover, the new WhatsApp Beta also confirms that WhatsApp Video Calls will soon also support WhatsApp Web. This will allow users to voice call or video call their WhatsApp contacts via the Web client on their laptops or desktops.