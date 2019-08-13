WhatsApp Beta users can now use fingerprint authentication just like iOS

WhatsApp recently made its fingerprint lock feature available for iOS users. The company has now started testing the feature on its Android beta app with its new version 2.19.221 update. The feature is disabled by default and needs to be activated from the settings.

This new feature will help users in adding a layer of protection to their chats. The update also brings a new ‘show content in notifications’ option, which allows users to select if they want to show or hide the message previews in the notification bar when the fingerprint lock is enabled.

To enable the new fingerprint lock feature, WhatsApp Android beta users need to head to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock, after they have updated the app to the latest version. The minimum requirement for the feature to work is that the device should be running Android Marshmallow or higher and should have a fingerprint scanner.

When the fingerprint lock feature has been enabled, users will get three locking options to choose from: immediately, after one minute, and after 30 minutes. Which they can select according to their usage needs. The iOS version of the feature also has a 15-minute option, which has not been made available on Android.

The company might include it when it launches the feature for its stable app that is accessible to everyone. The company has not announced when it will be making the feature available on its stable app. However, seeing the past track record we can expect it to show up soon.

The Show content in notifications feature that the company has added on Android is not available on iOS.