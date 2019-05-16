WhatsApp beta updates for iOS and Android brings fix for spyware vulnerability, and more

WhatsApp has released new beta updates for its Android, iOS WhatsApp Business and iOS variants. WhatsApp beta 2.19.143 for Android brings in a security fix for CVE-2019-3568. Both the Android variant and WhatsApp Business beta 2.19.60.5 for iOS get a new feature to protect your profile picture. The beta update for iOS with version number 2.19.51.4 brings support for notification sticker previews.

WhatsApp beta 2.19.143 for Android brings in a security fix for recently discovered CVE-2019-3568 vulnerability. CVE-2019-3568 is a buffer overflow vulnerability that was found inside of the WhatsApp VOIP stack. This allowed execution of remote codes, which were started by a specially crafted series of SRTCP packets sent to a target phone number. Using this vulnerability attackers could easily install spyware onto a victims phone with just a call.

With the CVE-2019-3568 vulnerability, an attacker could turn on the victim’s smartphone’s camera, microphone and collect location data with the help of a software called Pegasus. Attackers could simply call a user to install the surveillance software, even when the call was not taken. This vulnerability is a major issue and you should update your WhatsApp immediately. To know more about the vulnerability click here.

With WhatsApp beta 2.19.143 for Android and WhatsApp Business beta 2.19.60.5 for iOS updates, the company has removed the ability for users to download the profile pictures of any other user. Unlike before you can no longer press the share button and then save the image to your gallery.

Now when a user presses the share button, he will be taken to the WhatsApp share interface for messages. Where he can share a user’s details with his other WhatsApp contacts.

The app is still letting its users download group images by pressing the share button and then pressing save to gallery. The company has disabled the save feature for display images, however, the images are still not shown in protected frames, which means you can still take a screenshot of the display picture without any problem.

Inside of the WhatsApp beta 2.19.51.4 for iOS the company has added support for users to get sticker previews inside of notifications. This means that now, whenever you receive a sticker, you won’t get to only see a small generic image with sticker written beside it. You will also get to see the sticker preview on the right side as to which sticker has the other user sent. All of these beta versions are currently available for download on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. For iOS, you need to be registered for testing.