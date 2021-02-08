WhatsApp beta update reveals new ‘mention badge’ feature

WhatsApp beta updates are known to hint at many of the app’s features ahead of them going live in the stable version. Now, a new WhatsApp feature that has been spotted in the app’s latest Beta version is a dedicated badge for users that can make it easier to figure out when you have been mentioned in group chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, a new mention badge will feature alongside the pin message option in the latest beta, numbered v2.21.3.13.

“After several updates that addressed bug fixes and general improvements, WhatsApp has released today the 2.21.3.13 beta update. It has nothing new apparently, but we can show today a preview of the feature they’re working on in this build: the mention badge! The feature is very simple to explain: when you receive a mention in a group, a new badge will be added in the group cell,” says the report.

What will the mention badge feature do?

The WhatsApp mention badge feature will let users know when they have been tagged in group chats. The feature should make it easier to identify when you have been tagged in groups. This will be handy when there are multiple groups as users will be able to see if they have been mentioned among the many unread messages. Currently, under development, the feature could soon be rolled out in a future update.

WhatsApp has also added a new sticker pack in the beta update called Taters and tots, for Android users. Other recent feature additions also include face or fingerprint-based unlocking for WhatsApp Web, which allows more security when logging in with WhatsApp Web. Moreover, whenever someone tries to log in to your WhatsApp Web account without providing the required credentials, you will be notified on your main device.