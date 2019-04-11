WhatsApp beta update rolls out new audio picker: Users can now send 30 audio files at a time

Toggle Menu Sections
WhatsApp beta update rolls out new audio picker: Users can now send 30 audio files at a timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/whatsapp-beta-update-new-audio-picker-send-30-audio-files-5669845/

WhatsApp has rolled out a new audio picker in the 2.19.97 beta update that allows users to pick as much as 30 audio files to send in a single time.

whatsap beta update, whatsapp audio picker, whatsapp new audio picker, whatsapp update, whatsapp, whatsapp frequently forwarded message, whatsapp group privacy, whatsapp new audio selection, send audio files, whatsapp audio send
The new feature has been rolled out in the 2.19.97 beta update of WhatsApp. (Image source: Wabetainfo)

It was reported that WhatsApp is testing a feature in the latest beta update to allow group admins to stop “frequently forwarded messages” to be sent in the group. While the feature is in a testing phase, the 2.19.97 beta update is now allowing users to send 30 audio files at a time, reported WAbetainfo.

According to the report, the WhatsApp 2.19.97 beta update brings in a new interface for the audio picker where users can play an audio file before selecting it to send. The update supports audio preview and image preview (if album art is available) without affecting the selection process. While the feature rollout has been completed for the beta version, it is yet to be implemented in the stable version.

Watch | WhatsApp testing three new features

To recap, the 2.19.97 beta update is currently developing the “frequently forwarded message” restriction feature. Once activated, the group administrators will be able to see and edit the “Frequently forwarded messages” option in the group settings. On tapping it, the admin will be asked to “Choose to allow participants to send frequently forwarded messages to this group” with “Allow” and “Don’t allow” options.

The beta version has a working “forwarding info”feature, which informs how many times a message has been forwarded, and “frequently forwarded message” tag, which shows that a message has been forwarded too many times. These features are yet to be implemented in the stable version.

The invite feature will let users decline being added to groups they do not wish to join.

The latest feature added in the stable version of WhatsApp is the restricted group settings. It allows users to ensure that not everybody can add them to a group automatically. The feature will soon be available for the users on the latest version of the app.

Also read | WhatsApp group privacy settings: Here’s how it works, how to enable, and invite users to groups now

Once activated, WhatsApp users will be able to control who gets to add them to a group. The user will have three options to select who is allowed to add them to a group– “Nobody”, “My Contacts”, and “Everyone”. Group admins will be prompted to send an invitation link to add users who have enabled group privacy settings.

