WhatsApp beta update for iOS bans users from downloading contact’s profile photos: Report

WhatsApp has launched a beta version 2.19.60.26 for its iOS users through the TestFlight Beta Program and the beta update has removed the ability to save profile pictures of the contacts in the app, WABetainfo reported. However, this feature is still available in WhatsApp groups, where users can save group icons.

The Facebook-owned mobile messenger had earlier done the same thing in its beta version for Android devices. The beta update has also brought album improvements and tweaks in the audio export format. WhatsApp has already removed the same feature in WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.60.4 and 2.19.60.5 on TestFlight, the report said.

The move to block WhatsApp users from saving the display image of their contacts may have been brought to address the need for user privacy.

Apart from this, the new beta update also introduces album improvements. According to the WABetaInfo report, when users get multiple photos in a chat, then WhatsApp will show the total size of the album and the number of items that are there in it.

The beta update has also revised the audio export format on WhatsApp. The original voice message format in WhatsApp is Opus. However, it is not supported by many apps. So, to address this problem, WhatsApp for iOS now exports Opus files as M4A (AAC codec).

To recall, recently WhatsApp for Android received a new update version 2.19.150 that plays audio messages consecutively. The feature was initially spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.86 in March this year.