WhatsApp latest beta update: Expiring messages, multiple device support

WhatsApp keeps testing new features in beta every other week. The latest WhatsApp beta version 2.20.110 is now available and brings with it lots of new features that will officially launch very soon. The features that come with this WhatsApp beta update include expiring messages and support for multiple devices.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has been testing the expiring messages or disappearing messages feature and multiple device support for a long time now. Both the features are said to be in the last stage of development, which means we can expect them to be available for all users very soon. WhatsApp is yet to reveal details about the features yet.

According to the latest report from WABetaInfo, the new beta update has the code for the ‘expiring messages’ feature. WhatsApp has changed the name of this feature several times. Previously the platform called it disappearing messages, delete messages. The latest beta update shows the new name is expiring messages.

It must be noted that WhatsApp has not enabled the feature for the beta users as of now. This means even if you get the beta update you will not be able to use this feature.

The new ‘expiring messages’ feature automatically deletes messages for both sender and receiver. Unlike the ‘delete for everyone’ feature, this does not leave a trace. The delete for everyone shows “this message has been deleted” message. The upcoming expiring message feature will not show any such text/message It will be as if there was no message at all.

If the expiring feature is enabled WhatsApp will show an indicator on the profile picture of the person you are chatting with and the same indicator will be available in the chat as well.

Another feature that the messaging platform is working on is ‘support for multiple devices,’ which will allow users to access one account on multiple devices at the same time.

Even though this feature is under development there is a workaround for you to access one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. You can use WhatsApp Web on the additional devices, but keep in mind, using this method you will always need to keep an active internet connection on the primary device.

To recall, WhatsApp recently limited the time of uploading videos to Stories to 15 seconds in India. It said that this will help in reducing the traffic on the server infrastructures. This is a temporary change and after this coronavirus pandemic passes, WhatsApp will revert the limit.

