WhatsApp beta update brings new camera icon, critical bug fix

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update bringing in a few minor design changes along with a fix for the bug that crashed the app while listening to voice messages. The update comes with the version number 2.19.328.

WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.328 brings in a new camera icon in the app. Earlier the app had a camera logo which resembled the Instagram camera logo, with this update, that has been replaced with a more traditional camera logo.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.328 also fixes a bug that crashed the app while listening to voice messages. The bug was only affecting a small part of users.

To utilise these new features and keep up to date with upcoming WhatsApp features you can sign up for the Google Play beta programme by going to the app page, scrolling down to the beta option and enrolling into the programme. However, if the beta programme is full and you still want to use the new features you can download the apk via a third party site and sideload the app, but we do not recommend this method.

By the way, WABetaInfo in a tweet stated, the Dark Theme on Android is almost perfect. The company just needs to make a few minor adjustments to make it completely ready for rollout, however, this does not mean that it’ll be immediately released.

In a separate tweet, it stated that the Dark Theme on iOS needs to be improved for some labels and cells background. Additionally, the company did something wrong and the Dark Bubbles are making the app crash. Both these tweets combined hint that Android users will be getting the Dark Theme ahead of iOS users.