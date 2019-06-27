WhatsApp beta update brings status sharing to Facebook and other apps

WhatsApp has launched a beta update of its Android app and it seems that the Facebook-owned company is working on launching multiple features related to its Stories. The latest beta update allows the users to share the WhatsApp Status updates to their Facebook Stories as well.

The feature has been reportedly under development for some time now and the mobile messenger app seems to have finally made it available for testing in the latest beta update for Android users. Users who have signed for the Google Play’s beta program for WhatsApp will only be able to find this feature in their app at the moment.

According to a report by The Verge, users will be seeing a new sharing option below their WhatsApp status through which users can post the status directly on their Facebook. It can also get shared with other social media platforms and apps such as Instagram, Gmail, Google Photos etc.

The users will not need to interlink their WhatsApp account with their Facebook profile. The beta update uses the data sharing API to share the status with Facebook as a story, something that is done by every other app these days.

According to the report, even if the users share their status to any other Facebook-owned service such as Instagram, WhatsApp said that the two posts will be seen as separate events in the Facebook’s systems, and these will not get linked.

In a separate report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also trying to launch a new feature called ‘Hide Muted Status Updates’ which will allow users to erase the section which lists the muted status update. This feature was observed in the beta version 2.19.183 of the app.

With the hide muted status feature, the muted status update section will get completely vanished and the user will never get a trace of those WhatsApp statuses. The smartphone messenger is still working on this app and it can be available for testing very soon.

WABetaInfo said that even if users are in the Google Play Beta program for WhatsApp and have updated their app to the 2.19.183 beta version even then they won’t be able to spot the feature. The report also said that there is no word on when this feature will be enabled for testing or get roll out.