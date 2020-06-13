WhatsApp begins testing features we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp begins testing features we all have been eagerly waiting for (File Photo: Indian Express) WhatsApp begins testing features we all have been eagerly waiting for (File Photo: Indian Express)

WhatsApp releases new features for its users almost every other week or so. The instant messaging platform is working on a few more nifty features to bring very soon. According to WABetaInfo — a blog that tracks all the upcoming WhatsApp features and updates — the platform has begun testing the long-awaited multi-device support feature. Alongside, WhatsApp has also started testing features such as improved search, chat clearing and more.

We all already know that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support feature for a very long time — nearly a year now. The latest report, however, brings new details about the feature. The report states that WhatsApp has started testing the multi-device support feature, which hints at the imminent launch. The report notes that the feature is being tested for both Android and iOS.

Multi-device support feature will make it easy for users to multi-task and switch from one device to another very easily. Currently, one WhatsApp account can’t be logged in to two devices at the same time unless you are using WhatsApp Web. If you login to your WhatsApp account in a second device you will be automatically logged out in the first device. The upcoming feature will resolve this issue and allow WhatsApp users to log in to more than one device.

The report further states that WhatsApp is testing the feature with up to four devices logged in simultaneously. If true, this will be a very important feature for tech journalists like us who review so many devices at the same time, and also for people who regularly switch from one device to another.

More features…

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing more features, the report states. It suggests that the messaging platform will soon allow users to search chats by “date” in both individual chat as well as groups. This feature will make it easy for users to search chats, images, videos and other details shared on a particular date, This feature is currently been testing for iOS users but will likely come to Android as well. This one will also work on Web version, the report suggests.

Some more features that WhatsApp has started testing are – enhanced Storage Usage, new clear chat feature, and support for ShareChat.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the instant messaging platform has launched several new features to combat the spread of fake news on the platform. It introduced chat bots in association with the government of India, limited forward messaging feature and more.

