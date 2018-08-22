WhatsApp backups to be deleted by Google Drive? Not really, here’s why

WhatsApp backup: Let us take a look at everything you need to know about WhatsApp, Google partnership, how to back up data, and more. WhatsApp backup: Let us take a look at everything you need to know about WhatsApp, Google partnership, how to back up data, and more.

Starting November, WhatsApp backups will not count against Google Drive storage quota. The Facebook-owned company has announced its partnership with Google, and the policy will go into effect from November 12, 2018 to be precise. WhatsApp also said that backups that have not been updated in more that a year will automatically be removed from storage. So, does this mean that your WhatsApp backups will automatically be deleted from Google Drive? The answer is no, as long as you update your WhatsApp data manually.

WhatsApp Android users will need to manually backup their WhatsApp data on Google Drive before November 12 to avoid loss of any WhatsApp data that is already on your Drive. To refresh existing backups, one will need to back up before October 30, 2018.

People who rely on the automatic backup option on the messaging platform will also need to manually update once before October 30 to avoid their backup from being removed from the Drive.

Let us take a look at everything you need to know about WhatsApp, Google partnership, how to back up data, and more:

WhatsApp backup: Will my backups from Google Drive get deleted automatically?

No. WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will not get deleted automatically, given you update manually before November 12. Users who wish to refresh their existing backup will have update before October 30 this year. This can be done from the Settings menu of WhatsApp app. Starting November 12 this year, WhatsApp backups will not count against Drive storage quota, under a new agreement between the messaging service and Google.

WhatsApp backup: How to manually back up data?

To manually back up WhatsApp data, open the WhatsApp app and tap the three dot menu on top right. Select Settings > Chats > Chat backup. To back up data on Google Drive, click on Chat backup and tap Back up. Make sure you are logged into your Google account to save data on Drive. Users are recommended to connect their phone to a power source as back up may take a long time depending on data.

WhatsApp backup: How to delete backup file from Google account

WhatsApp backup data can also be deleted or removed from your Google Drive. To do so, you will need to head to Google Drive website and log in to your Google account. Those who access the site from their phone can click on the Menu icon in the top left corner and then tap Desktop Version. Next, click the Gear icon in the top right corner > Settings > Manage Apps.

You can scroll until you find WhatsApp in the list and click options menu for “Hidden app data” option. Next, click Delete hidden app data > DELETE. Do note that WhatsApp as well as “Hidden app data” option could take some time to show on the list.

