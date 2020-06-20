scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19

WhatsApp back up after some users report issues with messaging app

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a huge spike of problems was recorded around 11 pm on Friday night.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2020 9:41:10 am
whatsapp, whatsapp down, whatsapp error, whatsapp down in India, whatsapp outrage, whatsapp down for users Many users complained that they cannot see when their contacts were last online, while others were unable to adjust their security settings.

WhatsApp was down for some users on Friday night. As of around 11:00 pm, outrages were reported in India, the US, Europe and other parts of the world. Thousands of users reported issues with WhatsApp, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Many users complained that they cannot see when their contacts were last online, while others were unable to adjust their security settings.  Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook responded to the complaints of the users on Twitter.

As is often the case, many people flocked to Twitter when WhatsApp went down. “We can’t change WhatsApp settings on `My contacts’ for last seen. And we can’t even see online status and typing notification on the bar,” one user tweeted.

Another user posted on Twitter: “Who all aren’t able to change their Whatsapp Last Seen settings? It has automatically switched to “Nobody” and now, the setting can’t be reversed.”

Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service has over 2 billion users worldwide. WhatsApp has  400 million users in India alone, making it one of the most popular messaging platforms in the country. Earlier this week, Facebook and Instagram went down in several parts of the world as thousands of users complained about being unable to send a post or message. In July last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down for almost a day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 5310, Nokia 5310 price in India, Nokia 5310 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5310 photos, Nokia 5310 first look, Nokia 5310 first impressions
Nokia 5310 first look: A nostalgic feature phone in the era of smart devices

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 20: Latest News

Advertisement