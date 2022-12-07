WhatsApp introduces new Avatar feature: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users create customised digital avatars and choose from various combinations of outfits, hairstyles and facial features. Avatars are already present on Meta’s Messenger, Facebook and Instagram app for users, and these are now making their way to WhatsApp as well.

According to the blog post, the new WhatsApp Avatar can be used as a profile photo as well. Users will have an option of choosing from one of the 36 custom stickers based on their avatar’s actions and emotions. Users will be able to send and share these avatars with family and friends once they have created it.

In the near future, WhatsApp has said they will be adding several new functionalities like lighting, hairstyle textures, shading and other customisation options to enhance the overall experience. WhatsApp Avatars will gradually roll out to users starting today, so it might take a while before it is available on your device. However, we were able to see the Avatar option on WhatsApp on iOS and Android as well.

In the last few weeks, WhatsApp has added features like the ability to use the same account on two Android devices, a message-yourself feature, polls and Communities as well.

How to use Avatars on WhatsApp

Just open a WhatsApp chat and go to the Stickers option. In iOS, the sticker option is within a chat box–the box where you type the message. On Android, just tap the emoji symbol in the chatbot and at the bottom, you should see a sticker option– next to the GIF search keyboard.

If Avatars are visible on your device, the app will display this when you go to the stickers option within a chat. It did so for us on iOS and Android. Just tap on Avatars and you will have to create one.

WhatsApp Avatars has several customisation options. WhatsApp Avatars has several customisation options.

A new page will open up, asking you to get started with creating an avatar on WhatsApp. Tap on ‘Get Started’.

You will now get an option to choose your skin tone, followed by hair style, face, eyes, etc. Once you have finalised your avatar, just tap ‘Done’ on the top right corner and save changes. WhatsApp will also let you open the front camera to help ensure your avatar is more realistic.

Once done, hit save. Your avatar will be updated and WhatsApp will create stickers with the new avatar. It takes a few minutes for this to happen.

Once ready, stickers should be visible and you can share them straight up in any chat.