WhatsApp announces animated stickers, dark mode for web, QR codes for everyone

WhatsApp has released a couple of new features for its users today. The features include animated stickers, dark mode for WhatsApp for Web, QR codes, Status for KaiOS, and improvements to group video calls. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has confirmed that all these features will be available for users in India in the coming weeks.

The messaging app has been working on animated stickers for a while now. The animated stickers feature is now officially launched and users will get their hands on them soon.

WhatsApp Stickers are already available users for years now. With the new animated stickers, WhatsApp aims to make the chatting experience even better than ever before. Especially at the time when most people are using the platform to keep in touch with their loved ones.

Announcing animated stickers WhatsApp said in an email statement, “Stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”

WhatsApp also announced the talked about QR codes feature for users. With this feature, the messaging platform is making it easier for users to add new contacts. The feature will be available in the coming week. To add contact using QR code all your need to do is scan their QR code to add them to your contacts and you will be good to go.

Earlier this year WhatsApp launched dark mode for mobile app. The platform now brings a dark theme for web users. This feature comes at the right time when users are working from home and are using WhatsApp on their desktop more than ever before. The feature will be available for all users in the weeks to come.

WhatsApp recently extended group video call participants to eight from four. The platform is now making it easier for users to focus on whoever they want by letting them press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. Additionally, WhatsApp is also adding a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so users can easily start a group video call with one tap.

The messaging platform has also made Status available for KaiOS users. All KaiOS users will now be able to share updates on Status that disappear after 24 hours.

All aforementioned WhatsApp features will roll out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.

