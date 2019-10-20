WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.297 adds new Light, Dark Splash Screens

WhatsApp’s latest beta version adds a new Light Splash Screen feature to the instant messaging app, reported WABetaInfo. The Light Splash Screen is a launch screen which is a simple page with the WhatsApp logo plastered on a white background. As per the report, the screen shows up initially when users open the WhatsApp for the first time.

This new launch screen feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.297, which has been released just now. The report also mentions that the Splash Screen in WhatsApp first made its appearance in the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.110.21 a few days ago.

The Light Splash Screen might not be the only function the new update adds. The 2.19.297 Android beta update also suggests that a Dark Splash Screen feature is also in the making. The Dark Splash Screen is similar to the Light Splash Screen and the only difference between the two is the background colour, with the dark one featuring a black background behind the WhatsApp logo, instead of a white one.

WABetaInfo broke down the latest Android beta update to confirm that the Dark Splash Screen feature is under development but hasn’t been enabled for beta users yet. The report says that the Dark Splash Screen is a part of the Dark Mode development, and it is expected to arrive soon.

The report also notes that some users might get the Dark Splash Screen even before the Dark Mode makes its way to the application. Users can enlist in the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme to get the latest Android beta version 2.19.297 update.

Apart from the Splash Screen, the WABetaInfo claims that the new WhatsApp Android beta update also brings support for the ‘Payments’ feature to Indonesia. It says that, as of now, only the wallet feature will be supported in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a self-destructing messages feature. The feature reportedly lets users set a time limit on a WhatsApp message after which messages erase on their own. The disappearing messages feature is expected to be released as a part of the future WhatsApp stable update.