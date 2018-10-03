WhatsApp Android beta users get PiP mode to watch Instagram, YouTube, Facebook videos in-app

The picture-in-picture mode can be accessed on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.301. It lets users watch Youtube, Instagram and Facebook videos in WhatsApp app itself. (PiP mode on iOS)

WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PiP) mode has been rolled out for Android beta. The feature was previously under development and was not enabled for beta testers. Now, WABetaInfo reports that picture-in-picture mode can be accessed on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.301. It lets users watch Youtube, Instagram and Facebook videos in WhatsApp app itself.

WhatsApp Android beta testers who are unable to access the feature after updating to version 2.18.301, can reinstall the app after backing up their chat history. The PiP mode is already available for iPhone users. The feature essentially lets users play videos in a small window in WhatsApp itself.

This means, a YouTube or Instagram video link sent on WhatsApp will not open on the YouTube or Instagram apps respectively on the user’s device. Instead, the videos will open in a small bubble in chat window of the user who has sent the link. The video bubble includes play/pause, close and fullscreen controls as well. WhatsApp users can decrease or increase the size of the video bubble, or move it around the phone’s screen.

However, the feature does not seem to be working properly for Android beta users as of now. As per the WABetaInfo report, the video window closes when users switch to another chat window within WhatsApp, which is not the case on iOS. The site notes that WhatsApp could roll out an update to fix the issue. There is no word on when PiP mode will roll out for the public. The picture-in-picture feature will be compatible with Streamable videos as well, and will work on smartphones running Android 4.4 KitKat and above.

