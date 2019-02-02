WhatsApp Android beta users complain of new bug affecting reply context

WhatsApp Android users are complaining of a new issue that keeps the last reply context in the compose window even when it has been replied to. This was reported by WABetaInfo and several users took to Twitter to complain report the problem.

The WhatsApp bug seems to be showing users the last reply context in compose box even one has replied to the message and exited the chat. So, for instance, one has replied to a message using the “Swipe to Reply” feature or by long pressing the message and exited WhatsApp. However, the last reply context still showed up in the compose window when users opened the chat again.

The bug seems to be affecting users on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.27, though it has been fixed in three consecutive updates. People who are facing the issue are advised to update their WhatsApp app, which will likely fix the problem. Users are reportedly facing this issue for both individual and group chats.

“New bug in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.27: Reply a message in a chat. Exit from the chat and open it again. The reply context still has the last message you wanted to reply to,” reads WABetaInfo’s tweet. Several users replied to the tweet confirming the bug and that they are facing the same issue.

New bug in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.27:

– Reply a message in a chat.

– Exit from the chat and open it again. The reply context still has the last message you wanted to reply to.

Do you confirm? Reported in my Discord. pic.twitter.com/r9dDONwtBw — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 30, 2019

WhatsApp could soon be integrated with Instagram and Facebook Messenger, reports Bloomberg. The underlying messaging infrastructure of the WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram could be unified, though the three services will continue operating as stand-alone apps. The integration will likely be completed by the end of this year or early 2020.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is looking to add fingerprint authentication and as per a WABetaInfo, the feature, under its alpha development stage, has been disabled within the Android beta version of 2.19.3 via the backend. A similar feature for iOS with support for Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication methods could also roll out.